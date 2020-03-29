  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Domestic violence on rise as millions confined due to lockdown

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 29: As the coronavirus pandemic has killed 30,000 people worldwide and infected two-thirds of them in Europe, there has been a rise in domestic abuse incidents.

    As we now believe that Home is the safest place to be while a coronavirus pandemic rages outside, but for some it is not the case. Self-isolation forces victims of domestic violence and their children into uncomfortable and dangerous circumstances.

    Coronavirus: Domestic violence on rise as millions confined due to lockdown

    Domestic violence cases spike in times of prolonged stress and disruption, like financial crises and natural disasters.

    Indian origin man called Chinese beaten among corona cries in Israel

    However, India has not reported yet such cases. On Tuesday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country of 1.3 billion people was going into lockdown for the next 21 days.

    Meanwhile, Australia had announced a nearly USD 100 million boost in funding to tackle domestic violence after support services reported a spike in coronavirus-related family abuse.

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison said there had been a 75 per cent surge in Google searches for help during the ongoing nationwide shutdown of non-essential services to curb the spread of COVID-19.

    Women's Safety, a domestic violence charity in Australia's most populous New South Wales state, has reported that more than 40 per cent of workers had seen an increase in client numbers, with over a third of cases directly linked to the virus outbreak.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    The government is also increasing funding for online mental health services, telephone medical consultations and emergency food relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many people largely confined to their homes. Australia has recorded almost 4,000 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll rising to 16 on Sunday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus domestic violence curfew

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X