    Coronavirus: Do not panic advises Sonia Gandhi

    New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged people on Saturday not to panic in view of the coronavirus outbreak and said the country will not bow down to this painful crisis.

    She suggested a host of measures to help those affected due to the coronavirus and said a comprehensive, sector-wise relief package was required to be announced by the government to support those hit by its economic fallout.

    Lockdown ordered in Rajasthan amidst coronavirus outbreak

    In a statement, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to increase the number of testing facilities across the country and make public the details of hospitals and medical facilities through a dedicated portal.

    She also pitched for a special budgetary allocation for enhancing the facilities to combat the virus.

    "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. A comprehensive, sector-wise relief package needs to be announced forthwith by the government, including necessary tax breaks, interest subvention and deferment of liabilities. For the salaried class, the government and the RBI must consider a deferment of EMIs," the Congress chief said.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 10:06 [IST]
