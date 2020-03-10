  • search
    Coronavirus: DMRC intensifies cleaning trains, sanitising its hand-contact points

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday said it has adopted the practice of cleaning all its trains exhaustively at depots before putting them into passenger services everyday.

    Representational Image
    The practice has been further intensified in the wake of recent coronavirus outbreak, said Executive Director Anuj Dayal of DMRC's Corporate Communications in a statement The DMRC has also put special emphasis on cleaning and sanitizing locations like hand railings, train doors and PEAs where hands come in direct contact during the travel, said Dayal.

    Emphasis on cleaning has also been intensified in lifts, escalators, hand-railings alongside staircases at stations, he added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 0:06 [IST]
