Coronavirus: Difference between curfew and lockdown, explained

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 23: As many as 20 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown under their jurisdiction and six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The central government has also asked states to enforce additional restrictions, if necessary, leading to imposition of curfew in Punjab and Maharashtra.

What is curfew?

Curfew orders are subject to worse deterioration in any location or city. People have to stay in the house for a specific time or period.

Restrictions during Curfew

- No person can do hunger-strike, without the permission of any competent authority.

- It is not imposed on examinees, marriage ceremonies, cremation and religious festivals.

- No person can walk with any sort of tool, or any type of fatal weapon, firearms etc.

- Even to carry licensed weapons are not allowed at the office.

- It also prevents playing or selling firecrackers.

- Even speech or advertisement that hurts the feelings of any community-culture is also prohibited.

- There is a restriction on the use of loudspeakers, DJs without prior permission.

- Five or more people cannot be assembled at a distance of two hundred yards from the examination centre.

- Even in marriages to carry any type of arms and ammunition are banned.