Coronavirus: Difference between curfew and lockdown, explained

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 23: As many as 30 states and Union Territories have ordered complete lockdown under their jurisdiction and six other states have put in place similar restrictions in some areas in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Monday. The central government has also asked states to enforce additional restrictions, if necessary, leading to imposition of curfew in Punjab and Maharashtra.

As we are seeing that due to COVID-19, curfew or lockdown has also imposed in several states. While it appear similar but it is not the same.

What is curfew?

A curfew is essentially an administrative order which once enforced prohibits people from venturing outdoors for a specific time or period. When a group of people gather together with an intention to disturb the public tranquillity, such type of gathering or assembly is known as an unlawful group. It restricts any outdoor activity without the prior approval of the police.

Any violations will be met with a fine or arrest. However, the authorities can also extend the curfew if needed.

What is a lockdown?

Lockdown is the most popular version of a quarantine measure implemented by the authorities which stops the movement of people and cuts down on an emergy situation like Covid-19 spread. This doesn't happen by the choice of the people. It is usually a government enforcement to slow down the constant flow of people.

People violating the lockdown order may need to give a compelling explanation for the same or could be punished with simple imprisonment for a term that may extend up to one month or with a fine.

However, essential supplies, grocery stores, pharmacies and banks will continue to serve the people. All non-essential activities will remain shut for the entire period.

Currently, severe travel restrictions have been imposed on some states, and public places have been shut. Rail, intercity bus services, flights and public transport have also been suspended throughout the country.

So, now let us follow the health protocols and do our bit to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic slows its spread.