Coronavirus: Dharmendra Pradhan's wife, daughter stitch masks for the needy

New Delhi, Apr 08: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has shared pictures of his wife and daughter making masks at home for the family and for others who need, for protection from coronavirus.

In photos tweeted by the minister, Mridula Pradhan and Naimisha Pradhan are seen sitting on the floor, as they stitch white face masks using a traditional sewing machine.

"We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones," Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

The government has issued an advisory urging people to use homemade protective covers for face and mouth to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government also stressed on the need for social distancing and proper hygiene to fight the virus.

"It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large," the Union Health Ministry had said.

WHO warns masks are no 'silver bullet' for ending pandemic

These handmade masks, however, are not meant for health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID -19 patients or those who are patients themselves as they are required to wear specified protective gear, the Health Ministry said.

The government has also urged people to use homemade face mask that can be made out of a piece of clean cloth available at home.

"There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover," the advisory says.