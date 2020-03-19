Coronavirus: Delhi schools shut till March 31 for all staff

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Delhi government on Thursday ordered closure of all government and private schools in the national capital for teaching and non- teaching staff till March 31 in view of coronavirus. So far, the schools were closed for students and exams were going on.

"All exams have been postponed till March 31. The schools will be closed for teaching and non-teaching staff as well," the Directorate of Education (DOE) said.

"Teachers will be required to do evaluation work from home for annual examination, while the evaluation for board exams has been suspended by CBSE," the department added.