Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 9; confirmed cases jump to 471

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 23: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in India rose to 9 on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union health ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases are 424 now and 35 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, while nine have died, taking total number of confirmed cases to 468, including 40 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported its first death due to COVID-19, while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (2), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, and Punjab.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 74, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 67, including seven foreign nationals, according to the ministry data. Karnataka has 33 cases of coronavirus patients after seven more persons tested positive for the deadly virus.

The number of cases in Telangana have risen to 32, including 10 foreigners. Uttar Pradesh now has 31 positive cases, including a foreign national. Delhi and Gujarat have reported 29 cases each, while Rajasthan has 28 positive cases, including two foreign nationals. In Haryana, there are 26 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has 21 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has nine cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported seven cases, while Madhya Pradesh has six cases so far. Chandigarh has six cases, while Andhra Pradesh reported seven cases.

Jammu and Kashmir has four cases. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each, while there are two case each in Bihar and Odisha. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations from 24 March midnight till March 31st. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 23.59 hours on 24 March. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo carrying flights.

The Government of India has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown, saying that legal action will be taken against violators, according to ANI.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at at least 3,00,097 according to AFP.