Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 8 as 57-year-old man dies in Bengal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in India rose to 8 on Monday as 57-year-old male patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal succumbed to the disease on Monday, 23 March. The patient was the fourth patient who tested positive in the state.

    The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday announced that operations of domestic schedule commercial airlines shall cease operations from 24 March midnight. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 23.59 hours on 24 March. The restrictions shall not apply to solely cargo carrying flights.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India rise to 415

    The Government of India has asked states to strictly enforce lockdown, saying that legal action will be taken against violators, according to ANI.

    Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday said that the total number of positive cases in India had risen to 415. The total number of coronavirus cases across the globe stands at at least 3,00,097 according to AFP.

