Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 6 as another patient dies in Patna

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 22: A sixth Indian has died from Covid-19 at AIIMS in Bihar's Patna as the number of infected people in the country rose to 324, officials said on Sunday.

''The 38-year-old man has passed away in Bihar due to kidney failure. He was tested positive for Covid19. He was from Munger. He had returned from Kolkata two days back,''said Dr. Prabhat Kumar Singh, AIIMS Patna, Bihar.

Earlier in the day, a 63-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai on Sunday taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two. The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital on Saturday. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease. He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

Earlier this week, another COVID-19 patient died in Mumbai. With this, the toll has gone up to two in the state, with both deaths reported from Mumbai.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases rise to 324 as India observes 'Janta Curfew'

Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Sunday. Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday with 60 persons testing positive as several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, announcing partial shutdowns and imposing restrictions on people's movement and gatherings among a slew of precautionary measures.