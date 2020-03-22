Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 5 as another patient dies in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Mar 22: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Mumbai taking the death toll in Maharashtra to two. A 63-year-old COVID19 patient succumbed to illness last night. The patient who tested positive for Coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Sunday. Earlier this week, a Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday with 60 persons testing positive as several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, announcing partial shutdowns and imposing restrictions on people's movement and gatherings among a slew of precautionary measures.