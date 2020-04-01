Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 38, total positive cases stands at 1,466

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 01: A 65-year-old man who tested positive for COVID 19 passed away in Indore on Wednesday taking the death toll in the country to 49.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,637 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 38, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,466, while 132 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated to another country, the ministry stated.

As per the health ministry's updated data at 9 AM, three fresh deaths were reported since the last update on Tuesday. However, it could not be known from which parts of the country these three fatalities were reported.

Till Tuesday night, Maharashtra had reported the most deaths (9) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3) Madhya Pradesh (3), Punjab (3), Delhi (2), West Bengal (2) and Jammu and Kashmir (2). Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each. The state-wise breakup of the cases was also not available immediately.

The highest number of cases of the deadly disease was reported from Kerela with 234 infections so far, followed by Maharashtra at 216 and Uttar Pradesh at 101.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 97, while Karnataka reported 83 confirmed cases and there are 79 infections in Telangana. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu reported 74 cases each, followed by Gujarat at 73, and Jammu and Kashmir at 54.

Madhya Pradesh has 47 positive cases and Punjab reported 41 infections. Forty coronavirus cases have been detected in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh each.

The number of cases have risen to 26 in West Bengal, while Bihar has 15 cases. Ladakh and Chandigarh reported 13 cases each. Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chhattisgarh has eight positive cases, while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far. Goa has reported five coronavirus cases, while Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have reported three cases each. Puducherry, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each. "Remaining 38 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing," the ministry stated.