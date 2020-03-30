  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 29; positive cases surpass 1,000-mark

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 30: A woman infected with the coronavirus died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal on Monday, 30 March, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in India to 29.

    India's confirmed Coronavirus cases is fast rising with more than 100 cases reported on Sunday alone as the tally crossed the 1100-mark.

    Coronavirus death toll in India rises to 29; positive cases surpass 1,000-mark

    As per Health Ministry data on Sunday, there are a total of 1,024 cases across the country, with the death toll at 27.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction between essential and non-essential, during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 30th, 2020

      The Centre ordered sealing of all state and district borders to check community transmission of the deadly virus by migrant workers and asked those having left already to be quarantined for 14 days.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus death toll india infection

      Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 10:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 30, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X