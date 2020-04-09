Coronavirus death toll in India rise to 169, positive cases stands at 5,865

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 09: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India shot up to 5,865 after an increase of 591 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 169 with 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest health ministry data, there are 5,218 active cases and as many as 487 patients have been cured or discharged.

The maximum number of death has been reported in Maharashtra where 72 people have so far lost their lives due to coronavirus. Sixteen deaths were reported both in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Tamil Nadu and Punjab recorded eight deaths each. Nine people have died so far in Delhi.

The Centre on Thursday announced significant investments to the tune of Rs.15,000 crore as an emergency response and health system preparedness package. The funds sanctioned will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (amount of Rs 7,774 crore) and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach.