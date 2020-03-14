  • search
    Coronavirus: Death toll at 5,000 as Europe becomes epicentre of virus

    New Delhi, Mar 14: Over 132,000 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from 123 countries. 5,000 people have lost their lives, the World Health Organisation has said.

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Europe has now become the epicentre of the disease. Apart from China, Europe has reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world, he also said.

    He further said that WHO is encouraged that many countries are now acting on the 8 pillars of the UN body's, 'strategic preparedness and response plan.' More counties now have a national plan. Most are taking a multi sectoral approach and most have laboratory testing capacity. WHO has evidence based guidance that every country can use, according to each of the 9 pillars. We are continuing to support countries to prepare and respond, the WHO director also said.

    "We have shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 56 countries, we're shipping to a further 28 countries, and we've sent almost 1.5 million diagnostic tests to 120 countries. Our message to countries continues to be: you must take a comprehensive approach. Not testing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not quarantine alone. Not social distancing alone. Do it all. Any country that looks at the experience of other countries with large epidemics and thinks "that won't happen to us." the WHO director also said.

    Saturday, March 14, 2020, 7:33 [IST]
