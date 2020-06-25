Coronil kit: Patanjali's CEO says,'haven't done anything wrong to obtain licence'

New Delhi, June 25: Patanjali Ayurveda Limited CEO and Yoga Guru Ramdev's associate, Acharya Balkrishna issued a clarification on Thursday amid accusations that the Ayurvedic product Coronil, produced by the Haridwar-based firm, was not approved as an alternate medicine to treat coronavirus disease by the government.

He said that the company has not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence for its supposed medicine to treat Covid-19.

''We've followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the licence based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compound s& put out the results of the clinical trial before people,'' Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna said.

''We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise the medicine (Coronil), we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine,'' Patanjali CEO further said.

The Union Ministry of Ayush on Tuesday had sought details of an Ayurvedic drug, touted as Covid-19 cure, hours after it was launched by Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. The Ministry has asked the firm to stop advertisement till the drug and claims about it are examined.

The firm claimed that their two Ayurved-based medicines have shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that legal action will be initiated against pharmaceutical giant Patanjali if there was any advertisement or sale of its newly-launched COVID-19 ayurvedic drugs 'Coronil and Swasari' in the state before getting an approval from the AYUSH Ministry.