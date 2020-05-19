Coronavirus crisis: Within a fortnight, Maharashtra records 19,561 COVID-19 cases

Mumbai, May 19: In less than a fortnight, Maharashtra has recorded 19,561 COVID-19 positive cases with an average of around 1,500 new cases daily.

The Maharashtra government has decided to continue with several restrictions in the Red Zones in the ongoing lockdown 4.0, which came into effect from Monday.

According to reports, the state on Monday saw over 2,000 fresh cases registered in the state at 2,033. On Sunday, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day spike at 2,347 new coronavirus cases.

Within 18 days, Maharashtra recorded 35,000 COVID-19 positive cases after it breached the 10,000-mark on April 30. Earlier, the state took 53 days to record its first 10,000 cases.

Till date, the state has recorded 35,058 COVID-19 cases of which 25,392 have remained active.

Rajesh Tope, the State Health Minister predicted that Maharashtra might experience a peak in coronavirus cases in end-June.

Currently, Maharashtra is seen experiencing a massive rise in coronavirus cases since May 6. The state is seen reporting more than 1,000 cases on a daily basis.

Between April 9 to 30, the state was reporting around 500 COVID-19 positive cases on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 also breached 1,200 after the state witnessed 51 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported on Monday. As many as 23 deaths were reported from Mumbai, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Pune, three in Jalgaon, two each in Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and one each in Palghar and Bhiwandi.