  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus crisis: Uttarakhand govt freezes new recruitment, no increment for employees

    By
    |

    Dehradun, June 11: The Uttarakhand government has announced a slew of cost-cutting measures, including stopping increment to employees and fresh recruitments in all departments except health and police, to offset losses caused by the lockdown and the battle against COVID-19.

    coronavirus

    According to media reports, an order issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh late on Wednesday night said that the employees will not be given increment during the ongoing fiscal and there would be a moratorium on fresh recruitments in all departments barring health and police.

    Coronavirus crisis: India records 9,996 new COVID-19 cases; Total tally at 2.87 lakhs

    As the digital system has cut down the work load across government departments, posts which are not required should be cancelled and those occupying them should be moved to other departments, it said.

    The order asks all departments to reduce expenses on stationery, travel and furniture besides imposing restrictions on publicity, advertising and foreign trips.

    Amid coronavirus outbreak, Disneyland all set to reopen theme park on July 17

    Expenses on buying calendars, diaries and greeting cards should be stopped, the order further added. Promotions which entail a hike in salary will also not be allowed during the current financial year, it said.

    Purchase of vehicles by departments except when necessary for security purposes will also not be allowed.

    Workshops, seminars and training programmes will be held in government buildings, not in hotels, it said.

    More UTTARAKHAND News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 13:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue