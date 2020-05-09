Coronavirus crisis: Uttar Pradesh Congress creates portal to receive complaints on COVID-19 lockdown

  • search
    Lucknow, May 09: Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday said that it has launched a chat portal that would allow people list the problems being faced by them amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown.

    The complaints received from users of the 'UP Mitr' chat portal would be forwarded to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath so that the state government can help the people, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a statement.

    "The portal has been made to help the common public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it, problems of the common public will be listed and the UP Congress will help the complainants. The list of complaints will be sent to the chief minister," Lallu said.

    The Congress leader said that his party was committed to help every needy person in the state. "The party is running community kitchens at various places in the state including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Kanpur, Allahabad, Lakhimpur Khiri and Lucknow," he said in the statement.

    "The party's district committee is making dry ration available to the needy persons. Help is also being given to the labourers of the state, who are stranded outside the state," he added. This chat portal has been developed by a private company free of cost for the Congress party.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
