Coronavirus crisis: TMC, BJP indulge in war of words during PM Modi's meeting with CMs

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 12: After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with CMs, a war of words between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP intensified.

It can be seen that the TMC began to target PM Modi for an ill-planned lockdown and late response to the COVID-19 situation while the BJP slammed at the state government for not doing enough during the coronavirus outbreak and "a collapse of the administration."

In a video clip released by TMC, Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC youth wing chief said, "The PM held no meeting with the chief ministers before announcing the lockdown. The centre thought they could handle the situation in 15 days and would then alone take the credit of it all. The meetings with chief ministers are being held before announcing the second and third phase lockdown because the situation is not in control. Why didn't they think of and plan for the migrant workers before announcing the lockdown?"

Also, Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre during the video-conference, alleging it was trying to gain political mileage at the expense of the state government.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, the BJP leaders targeted the state government of minority appeasement, mismanagement over bringing migrant workers back, implementing a lax lockdown and failure in managing the public distribution system.

Reacting to this, BJP's state unit president Dilip Ghosh said, "The Centre is not playing politics. The Centre had to intervene because the state was failing its people. The state played hide and seek with data and the real COVID-19 scenario, let the lockdown be easily violated, corrupted the public distribution system and also wanted to leave the migrant workers at lurch."

However, several senior leaders of the West Bengal BJP unit, including Union Ministers Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri and members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, took digs at the Mamata Banerjee government for utmost failure.