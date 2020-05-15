  • search
    Coronavirus crisis: State govt is bearing transport expense of migrant workers, says Jharkhand CM

    Ranchi, May 15: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the state government has been bearing the costs of transportation of migrant workers and would bring back all the workers stranded outside the state in a "systematic manner".

    "The state was making all efforts to bring back 6.85 lakh migrants stranded across the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown," CM Hemant said.

    In a tweet, Soren said, "The state government is bearing the fares of all the labourers and will continue to do so. The state government is making all endeavours to bring back the 6.85 lakh stranded Jharkhand residents in (a) systematic manner by coordinating with the Railways and the central government as soon as possible."

    Soren also asked the opposition leaders to urge the Union government to earmark more trains for operations in the state.

    Earlier, the Jharkhand Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing plying of Shramik Special trains to bring back migrants.

    "But only 21-22 trains have so far come with only 50,000 to 55,000 people returning. Nearly seven lakh people from the state are residing in different parts of the country," Soren had also said.

