    Coronavirus crisis: Several US firms show interest in Uttar Pradesh, plan to back from China

    Lucknow, Apr 29: State Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh claimed that the Uttar Pradesh government is in touch with about 100 US companies who want to leave China due to the coronavirus crisis and added that these companies have shown interest to come to Uttar Pradesh.

    "US has significant investment in China. Prime Minister and Chief Minister want to use the opportunity where industries are moving out of China and see how they can be brought to India, especially to Uttar Pradesh," Singh, who holds the MSME portfolio said.

    He also said that these US companies are big names in logistics, scientific instrumentation, electronic and automobile sectors and he is hopeful that the state government would be able to bring them to Uttar Pradesh, given how the changes in the industrial and sectorial policy is made.

    Many companies, including Adobe, Boston Scientific and UPS while Siddharth Nath Singh, along with a team of senior officers, including industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon and principal secretary, MSME and exports, Navneet Sehgal, represented the state in the webinar.

    Sehgal also asserted that US businessmen hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath's government for their stand against COVID-19. They were also informed of the Team-11 which has been set up by CM Adityanath to check the spread of the virus in the state.

