Coronavirus crisis: Raj Thackeray slams UP govt over 'seek permission for migrants' remark

India

Lucknow, May 25: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and said that the labourers would have to take permission from the Maharashtra government if they wish to work here.

His remarks came a day after Adityanath said states would have to seek permission from his government if they want Uttar Pradesh's migrant workers back.

In a statement, Thackeray said, "The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously. Any worker coming here to work should get duly registered with the government as well as local police. These workers should submit their documents and photographs as well."

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to set up a Migration Commission, in a two-pronged strategy to help migrant workers for their employment in the state and made it clear that any other state that wants workers from the state has to seek its permission.

With around 25 lakh workers and migrants having returned to the state till Sunday, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that a Migration Commission be set up, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

Adityanath had also directed officials that migrant workers be given insurance so that their life is secured, Awasthi said. The chief minister suggested that a scheme be launched to ensure their job security.

About the commission, Adityanath said it has been proposed to look into various factors associated with migrant workers' rights and to prevent exploitation while providing an official framework to ensure socio-economic and legal support for them.

"Insurance, social security, re-employment assistance, provision for unemployment allowance are some of the factors that will be looked into by the commission," he said. Upset that migrant labourers were "not properly taken care of" by various states in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Adityanath said, "These workers are our biggest resource and we will give them employment in Uttar Pradesh as the state government is going to set up a panel for their employment".