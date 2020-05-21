Coronavirus crisis: Nation records second-biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in India

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 21: The nationwide coronavirus tally on Thursday crossed 1,10,000-mark as India recorded 5,609 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This numbers would be the second-biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry's 8 am update, the total number of cases in the country stands at 1,12,359. This includes the number of active cases, 63,624 , recovered/discharge, 45,299 and the death toll that stands at 3,435.

Explained: Why the development of coronavirus vaccine is delayed?

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry had said the recovery rate among those having tested positive for coronavirus has increased to nearly 40 per cent, from about seven per cent before the lockdown began on March 25. The ministry also said the hospital support was needed by less than 7 per cent patients.

On May 20, the number of COVID-19 cases across the country increased by more than 5,600, that is the country's biggest single-day jump, to reach 1,06,750.

Explained: Will India face West Africa's situation in closure of schools amid coronavirus outbreak?

Death toll has risen to 3,303 after 140 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours (between Tuesday and Wednesday).

Domestic flights to resume in India from Monday, AAI issues guidelines | Oneindia News

In two weeks, the number of coronavirus disease cases have doubled up from 49,391 on May 6 to 1,06,139 on May 20 in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

Initially, the nationwide lockdown was imposed for a 21-day period till April 14, but later the Central government extended it till May 3 in the second phase and then for another 14-day third phase till May 17. A two-week-long fourth phase is now underway till May 31.