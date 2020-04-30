Coronavirus crisis: Maharashtra's Thane registers more than 20 COVID-19 cases

India

Thane, Apr 30: Twenty-three persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Thane city, taking the tally to 279, an official said on Thursday.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal limits recorded 18 and 13 new cases respectively, while no fresh cases were reported from Mira- Bhayandar area in 24 hours.

It is reportedly said that at least six children, between the ages of six and 17, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city. Of the 279 cases in the city, Mumbra recorded the highest number with 50 patients, while Lokmanya Nagar and Wagle Estate areas had over 40 COVID-19 patients, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi said.

Thane district reported new 64 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 867, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, MLA Sanjay Kelkar and BJP's Thane president Niranjan Davkhare urged municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal to provide subsidised treatment to COVID-19 patients. They demanded that the civic corporation declare the rates for each service, including ambulances, as patients were charged exorbitant amounts for the same.

Speaking to reporters, Kelkar said the civic commissioner has agreed to maintain standard rates for all services provided by COVID-19 hospitals in the city.