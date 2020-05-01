Coronavirus crisis: inMadhya Pradesh records less COVID-19 cases last three days

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, May 01: Madhya Pradesh on Thursday said the good signs have prompted it to focus on stepping up economic activities in green zones as the number of new COVID-19 positive cases dropped to less than 100 for the first time in three days in the state.

Of the 451 test results received on Thursday, the officials said that only 10 have tested positive in Indore, which is the worst affected city in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has called a meeting on Friday to prepare a roadmap for the post lockdown scenario, said only 2.4 per cent samples in the state have tested positive.

The percentage of positive cases in the latest batch of samples in Indore is 2.4 per cent. The corresponding figures for Bhopal and Jabalpur are 2.2 per cent and 4.4 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 85 new cases, considerably less than the 173 and 222 cases reported on April 29 and 28 respectively. While the death toll increased to 137 from 130 as many as 484 patients have recovered.