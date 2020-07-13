Coronavirus crisis: Lockdown in Maharashtra's Pune begins today

New Delhi, July 13: A comprehensive two-phase lockdown has begun in Pune, Maharashtra from Monday and is all set to continue till July 23 in an attempt to break the chain of the coronavirus infections.

Pune will go into a two-phase, 10-day lockdown from Monday midnight till Thursday, July 23. According to reports, the officials have said the lockdown from July 13 to July 18 will be very strict.

Many of the earlier relaxations have been retracted and further new restrictions in Pune, in an order signed by Vikram Kumar, Pune Municipal Corporation's new commissioner.

Here are few things you need to know:

a. Grocery stores, retail and wholesale stores will remain shut for the first five days, in phase one of the lockdown, from July 14 to July 18.

b. In phase two, only shops and wholesalers selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from July 19-23 between 8am and 12pm.

c. Online food delivery portals will also not be allowed to function till July 23.

d. Wholesale and retail grocery, vegetable and fruit markets and loading areas will remain completely shut from July 14-18.

e. Shops selling eggs and meats, including mutton, chicken and fish will remain closed till July 18.

f. Banks will function with minimum manpower.

g. Petrol pumps will be operational from 9am to 2pm every day only for those in essential services.

h. Newspaper printing and delivery has been allowed from 6am to 9am.

i. Schools, colleges, educational institutes and tuitions will remain shut.

j. Construction work will only be allowed for those with in-situ labour.