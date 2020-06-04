  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: India reports 9,304 new COVID-19 cases; 260 deaths in the last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 04: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that India recorded 9,304 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,16,919.

    coronavirus

    According to the recent updates, the number of active cases in the country is 1,06,737, and 1,04,106 have been cured or discharged.

    Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus stands at 6,075. The country saw 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.

      India Covid-19 positive cases cross 9,000 in single day for the first time | Oneindia News

      Coronavirus: Health Ministry issues memorandum for staff

      Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi, the worst-hit states in India, continued to contribute to the rising tally, while new cases continued to surface in several eastern and north-eastern states including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim.

      Also, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also figured among the states where more people tested positive for COVID-19.

      Defence Secretary tests positive for COVID-19

      According to data, India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. India's tally had crossed the two-lakh mark on Tuesday night with nearly one lakh new cases which emerged in a span of 15 days.

      Coronavirus: India reports 9,304 new COVID-19 cases; 260 deaths in the last 24 hours

      On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 tests across the country has crossed the 40 lakh-mark, while the daily testing capacity has been ramped up to 1.4 lakh through 480 government and 208 private laboratories.

      Delhi recorded over 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike. With 1,513 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Delhi is 23,645.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus pandemic

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue