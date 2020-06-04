Coronavirus: India reports 9,304 new COVID-19 cases; 260 deaths in the last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 04: Union Health Ministy on Thursday said that India recorded 9,304 new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2,16,919.

According to the recent updates, the number of active cases in country are 1,06,737, and 1,04,106 have been cured or discharged.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus stands at 6,075. The country saw 260 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi, the worst-hit states in India, continued to contribute to the rising tally, while new cases continued to surface in several eastern and north-eastern states including Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Also, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also figured among the states where more people tested positive for COVID-19.

According to data, India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy. India's tally had crossed the two-lakh mark on Tuesday night with nearly one lakh new cases having emerged in a span of 15 days.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 tests across the country has crossed the 40 lakh-mark, while the daily testing capacity has been ramped up to 1.4 lakh through 480 government and 208 private laboratories.

Delhi recorded over 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike. With 1,513 new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Delhi is 23,645.