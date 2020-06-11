Coronavirus crisis: India records 9,996 new COVID-19 cases; Total tally at 2.87 lakhs

New Delhi, June 11: India on Thursday came to a step closer to the novel coronavirus tally of fourth worst-affected country, the UK, after the total number of cases reached 2,86,579. Currently, the United Kingdom has 2.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the Health Ministry's recent update, the country recorded 9,996 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of fatalities also reached to 8,102, adding 357 deaths in the last 24 hours, while 1,41,028 patients have been cured or discharged.

For the last 10 days, it can be seen that the country has been recording close to 10,000 cases, and it has added nearly 90,000 or nearly one-third cases of the total tally.

India's first coronavirus case was detected more than four months ago on January 30, but it took more than 100 days to reach the one lakh-mark on May 18. However, the next one lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight and the tally can hit three lakh-mark this week itself at the current rate.

On Wednesday, India reached an important milestone when the total number of recovered patients crossed the number of active cases. The difference between these two numbers on Tuesday was 1,375. On Thursday, the gap further widened to 3,580.

In the last week, an average of 4,529 new active cases has been added to the national tally every day, while 5,397 patients have recovered daily. If these trajectories continue, this gap is likely to widen in the coming days.