  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus crisis: India is just 11,000 short of COVID-19 cases to overtake United Kingdom

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: India is getting close towards the COVID-19 tally on the United Kingdom, with a record of daily cases. For the past eight days, India has been recording close to 10,000 cases and it's tally reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday.

    coronavirus

    According to the World Health Organisation, the number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom is 2,87,403.

    Coronavirus numbers explained: Recoveries overtake active cases in India

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that India is far behind the UK in terms of fatalities. According to official data, 40,597 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the UK. In India, the number of fatalities reached more than 7,700 on Wednesday.

    Also, it can be seen that the number of cases in the UK has been steadily falling. On Tuesday, UK recorded a little over 1,300 cases. In India, the daily increase on June 9 was over 9,500.

      Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News

      Rajasthan to seal its borders amid spike in COVID-19 cases

      India announced relaxations to restart the economy after many sectors were shut due to the nationwide lockdown announced by the central government in March to check the spread of the novel virus.

      The first of the three-phased unlock came into effect on Monday (June 8) after which religious places, malls and restaurants among others reopened. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, schools and colleges have still remained closed and the government would take a call on it in July.

      Coronavirus crisis: India is just 11,000 short of COVID-19 cases to overtake United Kingdom

      On Wednesday, India saw another record addition of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases. The country recorded as many as 9,985 cases in the last 24 hours.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus pandemic united kingdom

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue