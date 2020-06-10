Coronavirus crisis: India is just 11,000 short of COVID-19 cases to overtake United Kingdom

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 10: India is getting close towards the COVID-19 tally on the United Kingdom, with a record of daily cases. For the past eight days, India has been recording close to 10,000 cases and it's tally reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday.

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom is 2,87,403.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that India is far behind the UK in terms of fatalities. According to official data, 40,597 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in the UK. In India, the number of fatalities reached more than 7,700 on Wednesday.

Also, it can be seen that the number of cases in the UK have been steadily falling. On Tuesday, UK recorded a little over 1,300 cases. In India, the daily increase on June 9 was over 9,500.

India announced relaxations to restart the economy after many sectors were shut due to the nationwide lockdown announced by the central government in March to check the spread of the novel virus.

The first of the three-phased unlock came into effect on Monday (June 8) after which religious places, malls and restaurants among others reopened. Cinema halls, gymnasiums, schools and colleges have still remained closed and the government would take a call on it in July.

On Wednesday, India saw another record addition of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases. The country recorded as many as 9,985 cases in the last 24 hours.