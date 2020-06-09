Coronavirus crisis: Health Ministry offers list of dos and dont's during relaxation of lockdown

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 09: A day after the central government allowed services to resume under relaxations provided during the novel coronavirus lockdown, the government has offered a list of dos and dont's.

Titled as "COVID Appropriate Behaviours", the list was posted on Union Health Ministry's Twitter account.

From greeting without physical contact to following social distancing, it gives a long list of things to follow:

• Greet without physical contact

• Maintain physical distance of six feet in public places

• Wear reusable handmade face masks all the time

• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Community spread of Coronavirus in Delhi?

• Cover nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing

• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

• Do not chew tobacco, khaini etc or spit in public places

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Avoid unnecessary travel

• Do not discriminate against people affected by Covid-19, their caregivers or anyone supporting the fight against Covid-19

• Keep the number of guests to the minimum if social event cannot be postponed

• Do not visit crowded places and avoid mass gatherings

Recently, according to the Union Health Ministry, India reported a surge in the number coronavirus disease cases. The country recorded 9,987 cases in the last 24 hours, which took the overall tally to 2,66,598.

Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test; result expected in 24 hours

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 have been cured or discharged, the Health Ministry said.

WHO says coronavirus situation is worsening globally, disease raging in Americas| Oneindia News

The number of those died due to the novel coronavirus disease reached 7,466 on Tuesday after 266 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.