COVID-19 crisis: Haryana all set to adopt district level strategy to start industrial operation

Chandigarh, Apr 30: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the state would be divided into two zones for giving momentum to economic activity.

It is reportedly said CM Khattar on Wednesday announced that in 15 districts where the number of coronavirus positive cases is less than 10, a district-level strategy would be adopted to start industrial operations.

In the remaining districts, namely Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Sonipat, Panipat, Palwal, and Panchkula, the strategy would be made as per the block and town levels. The Chief Minister also said that no economic activity would be allowed in the containment zones.

CM Khattar said that those industrial units that follow social distancing guidelines and operates with less than 50 per cent labour strength, can extend their working hours from 8 to 12 hours. HE also added that such industrial units should pay double salary to their workers for working overtime as per section 59 of the Factories Act, 1948.

CM Khattar also said that all brick kilns have been allowed to function and presently around 2.07 lakh labourers are working in these areas. Also, several other industrial units have begun wherein approximately 5.5 lakh workers are employed.