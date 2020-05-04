Coronavirus crisis: For the first time, PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting today

  • search
    New Delhi, May 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday participate in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) for the first time to discuss ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic together.

    It is reportedly said that the virtual meeting would take place at around 4.30 pm and will also be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

    It can be seen that this meeting would be the first time PM Modi will take part since becoming the prime minister in 2014. PM Modi became the first full-time Indian prime minister to skip the NAM summit in 2016 and again in 2019.

    In the last two summits, India was represented by the vice president. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had participated at the Tehran NAM meet in 2012.

    Azerbaijan is the president of the grouping till 2022 and the meet is being organised under the leadership of its President Ilham Aliyev.

    The Non-Aligned Movement represents the biggest grouping of countries outside the United Nations and has 120 developing countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America under its fold.

