Coronavirus crisis: Delhi witnesses rapid growth of containment zones; Total stands at 158

New Delhi, June 04: With an increase number of coronavirus cases in the national capital, the number of COVID-19 containment zones have also increased significantly. In te national capital, the number of COVID-19 containment zones have gone up to 158 while 58 zones have been de-contained till date.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that Delhi has witnessed its COVID-19 containment zones double in the last 15 days. On May 18, the city/state had a total of 73 containment zones which rose to 83 on May 24.

South-West and North districts have the highest number of containment zones at 31 each and West district has 30. The South-East district has 27 containment zones while the South district has 26 zones.

The East district has 17 containment zones, North-West district has 15 containment zones and New Delhi district has 14 zones. The Central and Shahdara districts have as many as 10 zones each. North-East district has the least number of containment zones at five.

According to the Centre's direction, no relaxation would be provided in COVID-19 containment zones until June 30.

So far, Delhi has reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases till date. On Wednesday, the national capital's COVID-19 tally soared to 22,132. The death toll due to the deadly virus has climbed to 556 while 9,243 patients have recovered from COVID-19 or have been discharged from hospitals.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that national capital's borders would remain closed for a week and only essential services will be allowed. The order came hours after Haryana opened Gurgaon-Delhi borders in line with the Centre's revised guidelines for Unlock 1.