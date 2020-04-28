Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt to convert operation theatres into ICUs to treat COVID-19 patients

New Delhi, Apr 28: In a bid to increase the treatment for critical coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), the Delhi government is all set to purchase around 500 ventilators for its hospitals.

Currently, it is reported that the city has more than 1,000 ventilators, 306 in government hospitals and more than 600 in private hospitals.

A ventilator helps the breathing function of a person whose lungs are compromised, a condition common in coronavirus patients as the disease moves into a serious stage.

It can be seen that the national capital has already reached the first of three scenarios that the five-member panel had advised to prepare for-100 cases being reported a day.

Now, in a preparation for the second scenario where 500 cases being reported in a day, the two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital are looking at converting their operation theatre into intensive care units (ICUs) and adding oxygen support to all the beds.

Nonetheless, Delhi is also preparing for the worst-case scenario of having to deal with 30,000 active cases at one time.