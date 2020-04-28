  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt to convert operation theatres into ICUs to treat COVID-19 patients

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: In a bid to increase the treatment for critical coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), the Delhi government is all set to purchase around 500 ventilators for its hospitals.

    Coronavirus

    Currently, it is reported that the city has more than 1,000 ventilators, 306 in government hospitals and more than 600 in private hospitals.

    With 931 new COVID-19 cases, Singapore becomes Asia’s most infected nation after China, India

    A ventilator helps the breathing function of a person whose lungs are compromised, a condition common in coronavirus patients as the disease moves into a serious stage.

    It can be seen that the national capital has already reached the first of three scenarios that the five-member panel had advised to prepare for-100 cases being reported a day.

    Entire city is COVID-19 containment zone till May 3

    Now, in a preparation for the second scenario where 500 cases being reported in a day, the two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the national capital are looking at converting their operation theatre into intensive care units (ICUs) and adding oxygen support to all the beds.

    Nonetheless, Delhi is also preparing for the worst-case scenario of having to deal with 30,000 active cases at one time.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus new delhi

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X