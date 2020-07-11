  • search
    Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt decides to cancel all university exams

    New Delhi, July 11: Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that all examinations, including final exams, that would be conducted in universities under the city-state's government stand cancelled due to coronavirus crisis. Sisodia also said that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

    Manish Sisodia

    Taking to Twitter, the deputy CM said, "In light of the major disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams." The decision would also apply to semester as well as terminal exams at various state universities across the national capital.

    Coronavirus tally crosses 8-lakh-mark as India records highest single-day spike with 27,114 cases

    In a press briefing, Sisodia, who also handles the education ministry, said that schools and colleges have been shut throughout amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

      J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News

      "For schools in Delhi, we had decided not to conduct examinations for classes 9th and 11th and promote them based on other evaluation parameters," Sisodia stated.

      He also requested the Central government to follow the same pattern for the CBSE board exams in the national capital and it is finally happening.

      The minister added that while the matter with schools was sorted, universities posed another challenge as this entire semester no practicals, field or lab research could be carried out.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 15:12 [IST]
