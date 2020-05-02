Coronavirus crisis: CM Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat for spread of COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, May 02: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that Tablighi Jamaat was the reason for the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases across the country. Speaking at E-agenda AajTak, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministe said that people linked to Tablighi Jamaat worked as "carriers" of the novel virus.

In an interaction, CM Adityanath said, "What Tablighi Jamaat did was condemnable. Had they not behaved in that manner, the country would have managed the coronavirus situation during the first phase of lockdown."

Coronavirus outbreak: Three countries that did not call for lockdown

He also said that what Tablighi Jamaat did was a criminal act and they need to be dealt with accordingly. He also claimed that Uttar Pradesh recieved around 3,000 people linked to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

"To get a disease is not a crime. But to hide illness like COVID-19 is definitely a crime. We will take action against those who have broken the law," CM Adityanath said.

Coronavirus crisis: Good news for Kerala as it records zero cases of COVID-19 on May 1

According to the official data, a total of 2,328 people had tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Of these 2,328 patients, 654 have recovered, while the deadly virus has claimed 42 lives in the state.

Overall, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India touched 37,336, of which 9,951 have recovered and 1,218 have died.