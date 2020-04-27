Coronavirus crisis: Bhilwara model to help Madhya Pradesh's Indore fight COVID-19

Bhopal, Apr 27: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan claimed that the state government would be able to bring the coronavirus crisis in the state's Indore city under control by following the well-known 'Bhilwara model' containment.

According to a media organisation, Chauhan said his government would also adopt the 'IITT' formula (Identification, Isolation, Testing and Treatment) to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the state's industrial hub.

"We have decided to adopt the Bhilwara model to tackle the coronavirus situation in the city. We are trying to ascertain the health status of all residents of Indore. For this, we are going to conduct screening of every citizen of Indore," CM Chauhan said.

Reacting to the possibility of lifting lockdown or curfew in Indore, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that a suitable decision would be taken in the interest of the city after looking into the situation.

"A decision to lift the lockdown can be taken when the risk of coronavirus infection in Indore starts decreasing, when the number of infected persons starts coming down and the situation seems to be under control," he said.

With the population of more than 30 lakh, Indore has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, not just in the state but in the entire country. On Sunday, as many as 31 new coronavirus cases were reported in the city, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 1,207.

According to the Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 2,096 coronavirus cases, including 210 cured, discharged or migrated and 99 deaths.