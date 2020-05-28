Coronavirus crisis: 84 per cent of Maharashtra returnees account for new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

New Delhi, May 28: As many as 84 per cent or 114 of the 135 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka on Wednesday were of Maharashtra returnees, even as the state's tally rose to 2,418.

Of the 135 cases, 123 cases had a domestic travel history. The number of COVID-19 cases spiked in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir, Bidar, Raichur, Bengaluru Urban, Davangere, Kalaburagi, Hasssan, Belagavi and Udupi.

According to the Health Ministry, 1,588 cases are active in the state, while 781 patients have been discharged.

It is reportedly said that a majority of the new infections were found amoung younger people. Of the new cases, 82 were men and 53 women, including 16 patients below the age of 10.

Similarly, a 49-year-old man from Bidar died of the novel coronavirus. This would be the state's 46th COVID-19 related death in the state.

Speaking to reporters, an official said, "Positive case 1,712 are diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) admitted in designated hospital, Bidar with complaints of fever, cough and breathlessness died on Wednesday."