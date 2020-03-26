  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus could become seasonal: Top US scientist

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: As COVID-19 circles the globe, a senior US scientist has warned that there is a strong chance the new coronavirus could return in seasonal cycles. The scientist has highlighted the urgent need to find a vaccine and effective treatments.

    "What we're starting to see now... in southern Africa and in the southern hemisphere countries, is that we're having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season," Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a briefing.

    Coronavirus could become seasonal: Top US scientist

    "What we're starting to see now... in southern Africa and in the southern hemisphere countries, is that we're having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season," AFP reports quoting Fauci.

    "And if, in fact, they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we'll get a cycle around the second time.

    Foreigner treated with HIV drugs for coronavirus tests negative in Kerala

    "It totally emphasizes the need to do what we're doing in developing a vaccine, testing it quickly and trying to get it ready so that we'll have a vaccine available for that next cycle."

    "I know we'll be successful in putting this down now, but we really need to be prepared for another cycle," Fauci concluded.

    There are currently two vaccines that have entered human trials -- one in the US and one in China -- and they could be a year to a year-and-a-half away from deployment.

    As there are currently no vaccine for coronavirus, researchers are testing if drugs used to treat some viral infections can also fight COVID-19.

    Researchers have started using malaria pills - chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine - for treating people infected with new coronavirus.

    China neither created nor intentionally transmitted coronavirus: Beijing spokesperson

    The highly contagious COVID-19 respiratory illness has killed more than 20,000 people worldwide and more than three billion people around the globe were living under lockdown on Wednesday as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus infection

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X