Coronavirus confirmed cases toll reaches to 34 as 3 more test positive in India

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here were 'high viral-load cases', the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Saturday, while announcing an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union territory.

The administration also announced the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31, an official spokesperson said.

The two patients with a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea had fled the hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday shortly after their admission, but were brought back within hours.

Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The government appealed to the public to fully cooperate wherever quarantine was advised.

Meanwhile, q 45-year-old man tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday, making him the first person in Tamil Nadu to be reported of having the disease.

A resident of Kancheepuram, he had returned to India from Oman and is currently in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai.

His symptoms included a fever and cough. When he started developing difficulty breathing he consulted a doctor and was referred to a hospital in Chennai.

When his uneasiness persisted, he was moved to the isolation ward in the RGGGH on Wednesday. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing soon after and the results were received on Saturday morning.

The total number of people who have tested positive in India stands at 34.