Coronavirus confirmed cases in India reaches to 39 as 5 more test positive in Kerala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: The total number of people who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in India stands at 39 with 5 more positive cases in Kerala. It is reported that they had dodged screening at airport despite showing symptoms

Three persons who had come from Italy to Pathanamthitta town in Kerala have been tested positive for Coronavirus. The other two persons, who tested positive, are their family members.

Speaking to media, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said,''Five more people from Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus have been admitted in the isolation wards of Pathanamthitta general hospital . Three people recently returned from Italy on February 29 due to which two more got the disease in Pathanamthitta district. Their tests were confirmed on Saturday night.''

Meanwhile, Government issues advisory that all those who have traveled in Qatar Airways flights QR 126 Venice to Doha and QR 514 Doha to Kochi have been asked to immediately report to the nearby hospitals

Earlier, India's first three positive cases had been reported from the state. All the three patients, medical students from Wuhan, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

The fixed dose combination of anti-HIV drugs- Lopinavir and Ritonavir - has been used with other drugs in China with varying results, but not in India yet.

Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital here were 'high viral-load cases', the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Saturday, while announcing an immediate suspension of all biometric attendance in the Union territory.

The administration also announced the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31, an official spokesperson said.

The two patients with a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea had fled the hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday shortly after their admission, but were brought back within hours.

Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The government appealed to the public to fully cooperate wherever quarantine was advised.

Meanwhile, q 45-year-old man tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday, making him the first person in Tamil Nadu to be reported of having the disease.

A resident of Kancheepuram, he had returned to India from Oman and is currently in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai.

His symptoms included a fever and cough. When he started developing difficulty breathing he consulted a doctor and was referred to a hospital in Chennai.

When his uneasiness persisted, he was moved to the isolation ward in the RGGGH on Wednesday. His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing soon after and the results were received on Saturday morning.