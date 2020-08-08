YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida

    By
    |

    Noida, Aug 08: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida, sector 39. Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY was also present at the event.

    Yogi Adityanath

    Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in Noida due to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths visit in the district. On Friday, the Noida police said that Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths visit on Saturday. The police also said that people are not allowed to fly drones.

    How 'Vande Bharat' mission is beating tough flight restrictions in COVID-19 era

    Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with public representatives in Gautam Budh Nagar over the COVID-19 situation in the district. He had asked officials to send teams of experts from the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and King George's Medical University to camp in Kanpur Nagar to guide and supplement the existing health infrastructure.

      Kerala plane crash: Locals aid rescue, donate blood, arrange food | Oneindia News

      On Friday, the coronavirus tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar surged to 5,806 including 906 active cases, 4,857 recovered and 43 deaths, according to the states health department. The total number of COVID -19 cases in the state now stands at 1,13,378, including 44563 active cases, 66,834 recoveries and 1,918 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data on Saturday.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus yogi adityanath uttar pradesh

      Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue