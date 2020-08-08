Coronavirus: CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Noida, Aug 08: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated 400-bed COVID-19 hospital in Noida, sector 39. Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in Noida due to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths visit in the district. On Friday, the Noida police said that Section 144 has been imposed in Noida, ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths visit on Saturday. The police also said that people are not allowed to fly drones.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had held a meeting with public representatives in Gautam Budh Nagar over the COVID-19 situation in the district. He had asked officials to send teams of experts from the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences and King George's Medical University to camp in Kanpur Nagar to guide and supplement the existing health infrastructure.

On Friday, the coronavirus tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar surged to 5,806 including 906 active cases, 4,857 recovered and 43 deaths, according to the states health department. The total number of COVID -19 cases in the state now stands at 1,13,378, including 44563 active cases, 66,834 recoveries and 1,918 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data on Saturday.