Coronavirus clusters in Ahmedabad, where containment is taking place

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Apr 20: The civic authorities in Gujarat are working round the clock to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Ahmedabad, which has been identified as a hotspot by the Union Government has reported over 526 cases. There were 17 deaths reported until April 17, as per the data provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

COVID-19: Check full list of containment zones in Bengaluru

To keep the spread of the pandemic under check, the administration has identified several areas where containment activity is underway. Further curfew too has been imposed in some areas.

Police stations limits under curfew:

Shahpur, Karanj

Kalupur

Khadia, Gaekwad-Haveli

Dariyapur police stations of walled city

Danilimda police station

Cluster containment:

Two residential societies in Jamalpur

One in Dariapur

One in Rakhial

One in Danilimbda

New Vasahat at Jashodanagar

Two residential apartment blocks at Bodakdev, Devpreet and Devraj Towers

An area near Usmani mosque in Sanklitnagar, Juhapura, Sakarkha ni Pol in Dariapur and Qutubbi Mohalla in Kalupur.