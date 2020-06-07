  • search
    Coronavirus: Chhattisgarh gets first quarantine centre for pregnant women

    By PTI
    Raipur, June 07: A quarantine centre exclusively for pregnant women, among the groups most vulnerable due to the coronavirus outbreak, has been set up in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Sunday.

    Representational Image

    The facility has come up at a community health centre in Kesla village, some 120 kilometres from here, and presently houses eight pregnant women, all migrant workers who had returned from different states amid the lockdown, a public relations department official said.

    "On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, special facilities are being provided to pregnant women, children and senior citizens in quarantine centres.The first quarantine centre for pregnant women has come up in Kesla village of Bilaspur district," he said.

    Nutritional food, screening facilities and protective gear are available at the centre, which is sanitised three times a day, and medical personnel have been deployed round the clock, he added.

    As on Saturday, 2,31,536 people, mostly migrants, were kept in 19,732 quarantine centres in the state, while 52,997 were in home isolation as a precautionary measure. Chhattisgarh has, so far, recorded 997 COVID-19 cases, though active cases are 734 as 259 patients have recovered and four have succumbed to the infection.

