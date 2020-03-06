Coronavirus Challenge goes viral, Twitterati share memes over deadly disease

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: Coronavirus is a deadly disease that has taken over the entire world and has killed thousands of people. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has reached over 97,000 now, although it is a relief to see that the death rate has not increased but it looks like the netizens cannot stop cracking jokes about coronavirus or COVID-19.

Ever since its outbreak in Wuhan last year, many viral memes on coronavirus has surfaced on social media, irrespective of how serious the situation is. Hashtag #CoronaVirusChallenge has been trending on Twitter which has been going viral even faster and wider than the virus itself.

Coronavirus: How one can fight against COVID-19

Currently it stands at more than 56,000 tweets using the hashtag and participating in this challenge.

The memes are almost too numerous to typify.

From face masks to hand sanitizers, including COVID-19 infected cases, these memes making a mockery of the situation is certainly not funny.

Check out some of the tweets:

Who Would Have Known That Even Our Death Was Gonna Be "Made In China" 🤔#CoronavirusInSA #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/qravql1WkE — Stanley Maphosa (@IamStanMaps) March 6, 2020

SA is a country and a half yaz #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/vWBukckDRl — #IzweLethu🤚🏾 (@Phuti_TT) March 5, 2020

Jus inhale the smell of chocolate and live forever! #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/n8fKiObvpe — 🇯🇲KKW🇯🇲 (@KimPossible1876) March 6, 2020

Normal sick ppl vs people with Corona virus #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/UPeAkvZnNe — vusi (@Sncane1Vusi) March 6, 2020

Alright let’s do this! I don’t want to hear “Mission Failed We’ll Get Em Next Time”!!#CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/3sfosIuqm6 — iLLMATIC (@NewGodFlow02) March 6, 2020

#CoronaVirusChallenge Wear condoms on your hands.



If it can stop HIV, it can stop CoronaVirus, that's my theory. pic.twitter.com/nBrg1fkgsE — Mic Blades (@MicBlades1) March 6, 2020

After going through the challenge I realised that 'We all gonna die happy' shame😂 #CoronaVirusChallenge pic.twitter.com/AVW4WD7Ktb — 🏳️‍🌈Suge🏳️‍🌈 (@Ken_Suge) March 6, 2020

Y’all really bout to make a #CoronaVirusChallenge this is peak society ☠️ pic.twitter.com/HIvMQVyzAz — LCDC (@lcdc_yt) March 6, 2020