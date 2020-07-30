YouTube
    Coronavirus: Centre says recovery rate increased from 7.85% in April to 64.44% now

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: More than 1 million people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. "This landmark recovery has been achieved because of the selfless work and dedication of our doctors, nurses and frontline workers," Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Ministry of Health said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The recovery rate has shown positive trends. It was 7.85% in April and today it is 64.4%," he said.

    "16 states of the country have a recovery rate that is more than the national average. Of these, Delhi has recovery rate of 88%, Ladakh 80%, Haryana 78%, Assam 76%, Telangana 74%, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat 73%, Rajasthan 70%, MP 69% and Goa 68%," he added.

    "The case fatality rate in India today is 2.21% and it's among the lowest in the world. 24 States and Union Territories have lesser fatality rate than that of the country," the health ministry official further said.

    The number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in India crossed 1 million on Wednesday.

    As of Wednesday, 1,019,297 people of the total 1,582,730 infected across the country recovered from the disease. The death toll stood at 33,236. As of Wednesday, there were 528,459 active cases in the country.

    The data relating to those who have recovered is a positive sign and highlights the ability of the health care systems in the country.

    It took 150 days to reach the 1 million recovery mark. The first 2,50,000 recoveries came in 114 days. Interestingly the next quarter of a million recoveries took place just in 17 days. It took 11 days for the next 7,50,000 recoveries and the latest quarter of a million took place just in 8 days.

    Maharashtra with 4,00,651 recorded the highest number of recoveries. Tamil Nadu with 2,34,114 recoveries stands second in this list. While both these states account for 48.5 per cent of all the cases in the country, they also recorded 53 per cent of all the recoveries.

    Thursday, July 30, 2020, 16:40 [IST]
